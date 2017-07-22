THE Senate and House of Representatives convened in a joint session on Saturday to deliberate on the proposal of President Rodrigo Duterte to extend martial law until December 31.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd and 19 other senators were present for the session at the Batasang Pambansa: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators Juan Edgardo Angara, Paolo Benigno Aquino 3rd, Joseph Victor Ejercito, Francis Escudero, Richard Gordon, Gregorio Honasan 2nd, Risa Hontiveros, Panfilo Lacson, Loren Legarda, Manuel Pacquiao, Francis Pangilinan, Grace Poe, Joel Villanueva, Cynthia Villar, and Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Some members of Duterte’s Cabinet were also present during the joint session as resource persons.

They are Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Ano, Philippine National Police Chief Ronald de la Rosa, Health Secretary Pauline Ubial, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO