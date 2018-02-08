Senate to investigate NFA rice shortage

THE Senate is set to investigate the reported shortage of low-cost National Food Authority (NFA) rice.

Sen. Cynthia Villar filed Senate Senate Resolution 608, directing the proper committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the status of the NFA’s role in ensuring the stability of supply and price of rice.

“There is a need to look into the supply of NFA rice for the consuming public and NFA in fulfilling its administrative capabilities to respond to the need of the people,” Villar said in the resolution.

The NFA stopped releasing government-subsidized rice to retailers because its buffer stock had dwindled.

Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on food, wants to find out why the NFA was not able to anticipate and come up with policy decisions to prevent a rice shortage.

She noted that low buffer stock also happened in March and in July 2017.

The NFA is required to keep a 15-day buffer stock at any given time but as of Tuesday, reports said the agency’s stock was only good for two days.

“The NFA should be responsible to respond to natural and artificial shortages of rice or buffer stocking,” Villar said.

In 2017, the total approved volume of rice import was 250,000 metric tons for NFA and 805,200 metric tons for the private sector.

The NFA is requesting for an authority to import an additional 250,000 metric tons to ensure rice availability.