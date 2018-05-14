Necrological services set for Sen. Ed Angara

THE Senate will hold necrological services for former Senate President Edgardo Angara on Wednesday, May 16, Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said on Monday.

Members of the Senate will await the arrival of the late senator, accompanied by the members of his family, at the office building in Pasay City at 9:45 a.m.

According the office of Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, former presidents Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Joseph Estrada are among those who would deliver their eulogy during the necrological rites, along with the former colleagues the late lawmaker.

Angara, 83, passed away on Sunday morning from an “apparent heart attack.”

He served as Senate president from 1992-1995 but was senator from 1987 to 2013.

Angara authored landmark pieces of legislation ranging from agricultural modernization, the establishment of a health care delivery system, educational reforms, cultural institution building and the proper administration of justice.

Angara particularly authored the Free High School Act, the Senior Citizens Act, which is known as The Angara Law, the National Health Insurance Act or PhilHealth and the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE).

As chairman of the Congressional Commission on Education during the 8th Congress, he sponsored laws, which led to the creation of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Technical Education and Skill Development Authority (Tesda).

He also authored the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers, the new National Museum Act and the National Commission on Culture and the Arts.

Angara’s wake is open to the public from Chapels 6 to 9, Heritage Memorial Park, Taguig City. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA