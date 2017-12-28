Senate net satisfaction rating up

THE Senate posted a “+56” or very good net satisfaction rating in the latest survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS), 10 points higher than its +46 score in September.

The same survey showed that the House of Representatives got a “+43” or good net satisfaction rating.

The Supreme Court received “+37” while the Duterte Cabinet got “+38.”

The fourth quarter survey was conducted from December 8 to December 16, 2017 with 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above.

The SWS found that 69 percent of those surveyed were satisfied and 14 percent were dissatisfied with the performance of the Senate; 59 percent were satisfied and 16 percent dissatisfied with the House of Representatives; 54 percent satisfied and 17 percent dissatisfied with the Supreme Court; and 53 percent satisfied and 15 percent dissatisfied with the Cabinet.

The quarterly SWS surveys on public satisfaction with top government institutions are not commissioned and are released as a public service.

The Senate’s net satisfaction rating rose by one grade from good to very good, at +56 in December 2017, up by 10 points from +46 in September 2017.

The SWS said that the 10-point rise in the overall net satisfaction rating of the Senate was due to increases of 23 points in Mindanao, 10 points in Luzon, 3 points in Metro Manila, and 1 point in the Visayas.

Upgrades in the Senate’s net satisfaction rating from September to December 2017 occurred in almost all socio-demographics: it rose by one grade in both urban and rural areas, in all classes, among both men and women, and in all educational levels.

By age group, net satisfaction with the Senate rose by one grade from good to very good among 18-24 year olds, among 35-44 year olds, and among those who are 55 years old and above.

It stayed very good among 25-34 year olds, and stayed good among 45-54 year olds. Bernadette E. Tamayo

BT/CC