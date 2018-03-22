Senate OKs BIll making Batangas town a city

With a vote of 19-0, the Senate unanimously approved the Bill converting the town of Santo Tomas in Batangas into a component city The approval of House Bill 5160 or “An Act Converting the Municipality of Sto. Tomas in the Province of Batangas into a Component City to be known as City of Sto. Tomas,” will make it the 4th city in the province of Batangas. Santo Tomas Mayor Edna Sanchez, with Vice Mayor Armenius Silva and members of the local council came thanked Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, chairman of the Committee on Local Government, for sponsoring the bill and ensuring its passage in the third and final reading. The move for the conversion of Samto Tomas into a city started in 2015 proposed by then 3rd District Batangas Rep. Nelson Collantes. Santo Tomas has an average annual income of P230 million, with 179,844 population and occupies a total of 10,032 hectares land. Once signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, the law will be published and a plebiscite will be set to ratify it. Local officials are confident that residents of the town will embrace the development as it promises to bring more opportunities, more jobs and greater progress to Santo Tomas.