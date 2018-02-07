Senate OKs energy efficiency bill

The Senate has approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to institutionalize a framework for energy efficiency and conservation in the Philippines.

Senate Bill (SB) 1531, or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act of 2018, intends to create a comprehensive energy efficiency and conservation policy that would mandate efficient and judicious use of energy resources.

It calls for promotion of development and utilization of both new and alternative sources of energy efficient technologies and systems.

The measure mandates the creation of a national energy efficiency and conservation plan that outlines national targets and strategies and imposes a regular monitoring and evaluation system.

It will introduce energy efficiency and conservation standards and strategies in local governance through formation of a local energy efficiency and conservation plan and include guidelines on energy conserving design on building for issuance of building permits.