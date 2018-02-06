Senate OKs school feeding program bill

THE Senate on Monday approved on third and final reading a measure seeking to establish a national feeding program for public school students in a bid to eradicate malnutrition among Filipino children.

Senators were unanimous in voting for the approval of the bill that will institutionalize the school feeding program in public schools and day care centers.

The Food and Agriculture Organization in its study showed that about 16 million Filipinos were undernourished.

Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th, the sponsor of Senate Bill (SB) 1279 or the “Masustansiyang Pagkain Para Sa Batang Pilipino Act” said that while the Department of Education (DepEd) has a school-based feeding program currently in place, the government allocation only covered some 500,000 students or about P4.8 billion in 2016.

When a child’s weight is below the recommended mass for his or her age and height, he or she has acute malnutrition.

“The government spent only 0.52 percent of its annual national budget on nutrition. The global average is 2.1 percent. We need to allocate more to be at par with international standards,” Aquino said.

Sen. Grace Poe, author and co-sponsor of SB 1279, said if the bill is enacted into law, the government would allocate funding to ensure the continuous implementation of the feeding program.

For this year, Poe said, the DepEd and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) allocated P5.3 billion and P3.43 billion, respectively, to implement the feeding program.

“It is definitely one of the safety nets for the poor at a time when prices of basic goods and food are increasing. It is a measure to save the pain inflicted by the burdensome demands that we have now,” Poe said.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, said the bill would also benefit farmers and fisherfolk because the ingredients that would be used in the program would be sourced from local producers and suppliers.

Zubiri also said under the new program, children will no longer be given porridge.

“The menu for this program would be intensively studied with consideration to many factors such as the age range and cultural eating preferences of schoolchildren,” he explained.