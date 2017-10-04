Senate opens probe on spread of fake news

A resource person is expected to drop a “bomb” when the Senate starts its investigation on the proliferation of fake news on Wednesday, Sen. Grace Poe said Tuesday.

“May isa kaming resource person, meron siyang pasabog na ilalabas tungkol sa connection (We have a resource person who has an explosive revelation about the connection),” said Poe, referring to the individuals behind the controversial blog that tagged seven senators as Malacañang “dogs.”

Several senators sought the investigation to unmask individuals behind the social media page “Silent No More PH” that branded Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd and senators Richard Gordon, Gregorio Honasan, Manny Pacquiao, Cynthia Villar, Miguel Zubiri and Sotto as Palace sycophants.

The senators were bashed on social media for not signing Senate Resolution 516, which calls for an investigation of the killing of minors.

Sotto denounced the post for being “malicious” and asked the Senate Committee on Public Information and Social Media to investigate the blog.

Poe said the resource person will provide details that could help identify the people behind the controversial post. She however could not guarantee if the committee will allow the information to be divulged in an open hearing.

Officials of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), including Undersecretaries George Apacible and Joel Sy Egco and Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, will attend the hearing.

Poe said they have yet to get the confirmation of PCOO officials who have served during the administration of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Representatives of the National Privacy Commission, Department of Information and Communications Technology, National Bureau of Investigation and various bloggers are expected to show up at the Senate today.