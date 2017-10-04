Senate panel holds hearing on ‘fake news’

THE Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media opened on Wednesday its first public hearing on fake news, which stemmed from a blog post claiming that seven senators refused to sign a resolution condemning extrajudicial killings (EJKs) of suspected drug personalities.

The panel, chaired by Sen. Grace Poe, conducted the investigation based on the manifestation by Senators Vicente Sotto 3rd, Emmanuel Pacquiao, Cynthia Villar, Richard Gordon, Francis Pangilinan, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Risa Hontiveros, and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

The blog entitled “Silent No More” described Senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd, Sotto, Gordon, Pacquiao, Honasan, Zubiri, and Villar as Malacanang “lap dogs” for refusing to sign Resolution 516 denouncing the killings of alleged drug dealers and drug users. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO