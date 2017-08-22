Senate panel resumes ‘shabu’ shipment probe minus resigned Faeldon

THE Senate blue ribbon committee has resumed its investigation on the illegal entry of P6.4 billion “shabu” (Methamphetamine hydrochloride) shipment but without Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon who resigned.

READ: Lapena to replace Faeldon at Customs

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the committee, started the hearing by questioning some customs personnel who were named by fly-by-night broker Mark Taguba as among those who allegedly accepted payoffs.

The committee, upon the request of Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th, invited Nilo “Small” Abellera, a councilor of Davao City; Nanie Koh, chief of auction cargo disposal monitoring division of the Bureau of Customs (BOC); and Lourdes Rosario from the BOC’s imports and assessment service section.

Gordon initially questioned Koh and asked her about the nature of her work at the BOC, but Taguba later told the committee that she was not the “Tita Nanie” he had identified as among those accepting payoffs.

Faeldon resigned amid allegations of his alleged involvement in smuggling the illegal drugs that bypassed Customs inspection. He has denied this.

Faeldon had offered to resign but President Rodrigo Duterte stalled him, expressing his confidence in the embattled Customs chief. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA