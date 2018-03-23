Senate panels eye raps vs Aquino, Abad, Garin

THE report of the Senate investigation into the controversial anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia will recommend the filing of charges against former president Benigno Aquino 3rd and two of his cabinet members, Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said Thursday.

Ejercito, who heads the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, said his committee and the Blue Ribbon panel led by Sen. Richard Gordon, had concluded there was haste in the decision of the Aquino administration to procure the anti-dengue vaccine.

“One thing is certain, and the timeline says it all that it (Dengvaxia purchase) was done in haste,” said Ejercito during the Kapihan sa Senado forum on Thursday. “You can already see the unprecedented speed and the haste by which this whole process took place.”

He said the Senate panels that investigated the vaccine controversy were also firm in making sure that those who would be found liable should face the consequences.

Apart from Aquino, the senator said, the committee would also recommend the filing of technical malversation and negligence complaints against former budget secretary Florencio Abad and former health secretary Janette Garin.

Ejercito said the committee report on the Dengvaxia probe was still being reviewed by Gordon, and would be submitted to the plenary upon the resumption of session in May.

During the Senate hearings on the anti-dengue vaccine mess, Gordon repeatedly pointed out that the procurement process for the vaccine suddenly went on full-speed after Aquino met with officials of Sanofi-Pasteur on two separate occasions in China and in Paris.

Gordon also took note of the speed of the process from the time of Garin’s meeting with Sanofi in May 2015 up to the launching of the anti-dengue immunization program in April 2016.

He noted that after Dengvaxia was offered to Garin in May 2015, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) approved the dengue vaccine’s commercial release on December 22, 2015.

The Department of Budget and Management then released a special allotment release order for the dengue immunization program a week after the FDA approval.

“The timeline was the basis of the committee report, it speaks for itself. You can already see the unprecedented speed and the haste by which this whole process took place,” Ejercito said.

He pointed out that because of the apparent haste, the health of 830,000 schoolchildren inoculated with Dengvaxia was placed at risk.

“For me the situation of the children who received the vaccine is more important and it gives us more reason why those responsible for the vaccine be held accountable,” he added.