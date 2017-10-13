Senate passes ARMM’s P33.5B budget

COTABATO CITY: The fast approval of P33.569-billion budget for the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) for 2018 by the Senate in less than one minute on Wednesday was perceived by the constituents as the lawmakers’ trust and confidence in the leadership of the autonomous region. ARMM executive secretary Laisa Alamia, said the Senators during the plenary budget hearing did not raise any questions which made the budget approval quick. The Senate finance subcommittee endorsed the budget proposal on September 18 after the House of Representatives passed it September 12. ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman said P14.661 billion is for personnel service; P14.042- billion for capital outlay and P4.766-billion for maintenance and other operating expenses.

