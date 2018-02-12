Senate passes bill abolishing Road Board

THE Senate on Monday approved on third and final reading a bill abolishing the Road Board and transferring its powers and functions to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

Eighteen senators voted in favor of Senate bill 1620, authored and sponsored by Sen. Manny Pacquiao, head of the Senate committee on public works.

The Road Board was created to “implement the prudent and efficient management and utilization of special funds,” including the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge (MVUC).

Under the bill, MVUC collections would be distributed to the following funds: Special Road Support Fund, 80 percent, Special Local Road Fund, five percent and 7.5 percent each for Special Road Safety Fund and the Special Vehicle Pollution Control Fund.

The Special Road Support Fund, the Special Local Road Fund and the Special Road Safety Fund will be under the DPWH while the Special Vehicle Pollution Control Fund will be under the DoTr.

Pacquiao said reforms under the act were meant to address issues surrounding the Road Board, which “had become a source of corruption.”

The MVUC collection from 2001 and 2014 was estimated at P112.5 billion but the money was not used for road-related projects.

A counterpart measure at the House of Representatives was recently passed by the public works committee.