Senate passes nat’l ID bill

The Senate on Monday passed on third and final reading a measure seeking to harmonize “redundant” government identification cards (IDs) with a national identification system.

Seventeen senators voted for the bill’s passage while two others — Senators Risa Hontiveros and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan – did not.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, sponsor of Senate Bill 1738 or the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Act of 2018, said there are 33 different forms of “functional” identification cards issued by various government agencies.

He said the measure would help the public to “easily” transact with government and private institutions. “The huge number of government-issued IDs may lead to ‘duplication’ of efforts, wastage of resources, and uncoordinated identity approaches,” the senator said.

Lacson said the Phililippine Statistics Office (PSA) would need P25 billion in five years to fully implement the national ID system.

“A newborn child will be given a ‘temporary’ ID. But the ID to be issued to us will be our ID until we die. We’ll bring it to our grave. No one will ever use that. The ID is unique,” he said in Filipino. “It will also help deter criminality,” he added.

Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, said the establishment of a National Reference System could help law enforcers deter criminality and terrorism by facilitating the processes of apprehension and prosecution.

The Senate and House of Representatives will harmonize, during the bicameral conference committee, conflicting provisions in their respective versions to come up with a measure that they can ratify.

Lacson said the House wanted to make the ID “functional.”

“In the Senate version, it’s a combination of foundational and functional. Foundational, meaning each and every Filipino and even resident aliens who are here for 180 days will be armed with a legal and valid identification or identity,” he explained.

“There will be a problem if it is functional because we have 33 functional IDs: driver’s license, Post Office (ID or postal ID), GSIS (Government Service Insurance System ID), SSS (Social Security System ID), etc. Do we really want to incorporate them into one ID? We’re not yet ready for that. So, that would be part of the discussion in the bicam,” he added.

Under the bill, the national ID system establishes the PhilSys number, PhilID and PhilSys Registry.

The PhilSys Number is a randomly generated identification number for each individual, to be incorporated in all identification systems of government agencies.

PhilID is a non-transferable card with the PSN, full name, facial image, date of birth, address, and fingerprints of the bearer.

The Philippine Statistics Authority will act as the PhilSys Registry.