Senate probe on Bautista ill-gotten wealth to continue — Escudero

THE Senate investigation on the alleged ill-gotten wealth of resigned Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista will continue even after Malacanang officially accepted his resignation.

Sen. Francis Escudero, chairman of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, has yet to schedule the resumption of the public hearing on Bautista’s alleged ill-gotten wealth.

Asked whether he would invite Bautista, Escudero, in a text message on Tuesday said, “It will depend on the pleasure of the authors and other senators when Bautista will be invited.”

He started in August the investigation on Bautista’s possible violation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) after his estranged wife, Patricia, claimed that the resigned poll chief had amassed around P1 billion in hidden wealth that included cash deposits and properties. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO