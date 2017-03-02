Senate to probe ‘defective’ MRT coaches

THE Senate is set to investigate the P3.8-billion brand new coaches of the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) found to have compatibility issues and defects.

Senator Nancy Binay filed resolution 304 directing the proper Senate committee to look into the alleged dysfunctional and defective coaches purchased under the Aquino administration.

The coaches were part of the 48 units ordered by the Philippine government through the Department of Transportation and Communication (DOTC) from Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp. in 2013.

Binay, citing reports, said the new MRT coaches were not working and 12 of them already had cracks.

“If this is true, it would mean that our commuters will have to endure poor MRT service because it would further delay the introduction to service of the new trains,” the senator said.

The delivery of the new coaches started in January 2016. The trains were acquired as part of effort to improve the MRT service. However, not a single coach bought by the previous administration is being used.