Senate to probe ‘libelous’ post vs senators

LIBERAL Party stalwarts were believed to be behind a social media site responsible for the “libelous” post against seven senators who were not able to sign a resolution urging the government to stop the killing of children and minors.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said those behind the post may not only be liable for libel but may also be involved in an effort to destabilize the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Palagay ko dahil papunta kay Duterte rin yun. Pinalalabas mga sipsip kami di ba? pinalalabas lapdog kami (I believe so because it is directed at Duterte. They want to make it appear that we are boot lickers? We are being projected as lapdogs),” Sotto said in an interview.

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd and senators Richard Gordon, Gregorio Honasan, Manny Pacquiao, Cynthia Villar, Miguel Zubiri and Sotto were tagged in a post by the page “Silent No More PH” as Malacañang “dogs” in the Senate for not signing Resolution 516, which calls for an investigation of the killing of minors.

But the senators said the resolution did not reach their offices.

Minority Sen. Francis Pangilinan admitted that it was him who gathered the signature of senators but he maintained that a resolution does not need the signatures of all senators to be filed.

Sotto denounced the post for being “malicious” and asked the Senate Committee on Public Information and Social Media to investigate the blog.

The seven senators maintained that they were against the killing of Filipinos.

Sotto said Poe’s committee will invite officials of the National Bureau of Investigation’s cyber crime division who traced those behind the post.

“Invitations were already sent including those who were able to trace those maintaining the social media page as well as other website connected to them,” Sotto said, referring to bloggers Thinking Pinoy and Sass Rogando Sasot who supposedly traced the administrators of websites responsible for the controversial post.

“We will know everything on Wednesday,” Sotto said in an interview.