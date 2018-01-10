Senate probe sought on P38.8-B Malampaya fund releases

SENATOR Sherwin Gatchalian is seeking an investigation into the alleged anomalous disbursements of over P38.8 billion in Malampaya funds under the Arroyo and Aquino administrations.

He filed Senate Resolution 579 directing the appropriate Senate committee to conduct an inquiry “on the release of the Malampaya funds by the Department of Budget and Management without complete documentary requirements.”

The Malampaya fund is the government’s profit share from the exploitation of natural gas resources in the Camago-Malampaya Reservoir under Service Contract 38. It accrued P173.280 billion from the operations from January 2002 to June 2013.

These funds were collected by the Department of Energy (DoE) and managed by the Bureau of Treasury for the exploration and development of energy resources.

In 2007, the DBM was authorized to release money from the Fund according to certain guidelines.

However, a Commission on Audit (CoA) special report in 2017 revealed that Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocations (NCAs) were issued with incomplete documentary requirements, such as the “lack of project proposals, requests for funds from the implementing agencies, proof of DBM evaluation, or approval by the President.”

As of May 21, 2012, a total of P38.8 billion of public funds has been released by DBM to various non-government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), and the provincial government of Palawan. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO