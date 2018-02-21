Senate probes ‘negligence’ of health officials in resumption of Dengvaxia mess inquiry

THE Senate hearing on the controversy involving an anti-dengue vaccine resumed today, Wednesday, with the inquiry to focus on the alleged negligence of former health officials in implementing the government’s immunization program.

Health officials are accused of allegedly rushing the purchase of the Dengvaxia vaccine without proper study on its possible side effects on its recipients, mostly children.

In a previous hearing, a study by the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) showed that of the autopsies performed on 14 alleged dengue victims, three were linked to Dengvaxia although it recommended further research.

The inquiry will be spearheaded by the blue ribbon committee under Senator Richard “Dick” Gordon.

Among those present are Health Secretary Fracisco Duque 3rd, former health secretaries Janette Garin and Paulyn Ubial, and Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Acosta. MIGGY DUMLAO