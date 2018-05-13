Senate revamp inevitable – Pimentel

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Saturday said a revamp of the Senate leadership was inevitable because of his plan to seek reelection in 2019.

However, Pimentel declined to confirm reports that he would be replaced by Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd, although he said the latter would be a “good choice.”

“It is possible that there will be a Senate leadership change. We must be open to that possibility. And from the very start I’m open to such possibility,” he said in a radio interview.

The Senate chief said the majority bloc must decide on the leadership change.

“No. 1, the term of the (new) Senate president must go beyond June 30, 2019 so that there will be no vacancy,” Pimentel said.

Sotto was reelected in 2016 and will end his second six-year term in 2022.

“Second, since I’m the president of PDP-Laban (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan) it is also my obligation to attend to the completion of the party’s slate,” he said.

Pimentel added: “Plus, I’ll be filing (my certificate of candidacy) since I’m also a re-electionist. I have an obligation to myself to campaign.”

“I have to weigh in many factors. All of these are subject to the will of the majority but in the meantime I and Majority Leader Sotto need to talk,” he said.

Asked whether there was already a consensus to install Sotto as the next Senate chief, Pimentel said: “Senator Sotto as the majority leader is in touch with all members of the majority bloc.”

“He is also well-versed with the history of the Senate, of the procedural maneuvers there in the Senate. He is quite knowledgeable on those aspects,” Pimentel said referring to Sotto.

“So, if I were to be replaced as Senate president, our top seed will be Senator Sotto,” he added.

He declined to confirm whether he and Sotto had forged an understanding that the latter would eventually replace him, as claimed by Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

“Senator Sotto and I have a good teamwork. We discuss good ideas and we involve the majority bloc in coming up with decisions,” he added.