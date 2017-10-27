Senate seeks to expand student fare discount to air, sea, rail transport

THE decision of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to allow students to avail of their 20 percent fare discount even during weekends and holiday was a laudable move but lawmakers want to expand it further to cover air, sea and rail transport.

Senate bill 1597 or the Student fare act is now pending on second reading after it was sponsored by Senators Juan Edgardo Angara and Francis Escudero.

If enacted, all students enrolled in basic and tertiary education institutions, including technical-vocational institutions, will be entitled to a 20 percent discount on regular domestic travel fares upon presentation of their duly issued school ID or current validated enrollment forms.

Angara made it clear, however, that students taking up post-graduate studies such as medicine, law, masteral and doctoral degrees, and other short term courses of seminar type would not be qualified to avail of the discount.

“Students need not to wait for promo fares for them to save some cash when going back to their province and the family can then use the savings from the fare discount for other school fees,” said Angara, the vice chairman of the education committee.

The bill also exempts Filipino students who will travel abroad for education, training, and competition from the payment of travel tax upon proper showing of proof or documentation of intended purpose.

In order to protect public transport operators and companies from individuals who may take advantage of the discounts, the measure prohibits the availment of double discounts or combination of the student fare discount with other discount programs.

Also, individuals who avail or attempt to avail of the privileges under the student fare law bill through the use of falsified identification documents, fraud or any form of misrepresentation will be subjected to civil and penal liabilities.

Meanwhile, land, water, air and rail transportation utilities that refuse to grant student discount will be penalized with a fine ranging from P5,000 to P200,000.

The LTFRB will implement a memorandum which entitles students to a 20 percent fare discount all year round including weekends, summer breaks and holidays.

“We commend the LTFRB for recognizing the needs of our students. We have long been pushing for the passage of such measure,” Angara said. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA