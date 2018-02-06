Senate to subpoena Acosta, forensic expert for results of Dengvaxia autopsies

THE Senate Blue Ribbon Committee said on Tuesday that it would subpoena Persida Rueda-Acosta, chief of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), and its forensics head Erwin Erfe, to present the results of autopsies conducted on children who died after receiving the controversial anti-dengue vaccine.

At the resumption of the hearing on the P3.5 billion dengue vaccine controversy, Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito moved that the committee subpoena the officials of PAO in order for the panel to ask them directly about their findings.

According to Ejercito, the committee had invited PAO several times but its officials have failed to attend a single Senate committee investigation on Dengvaxia.

“In line with the committee’s search for the truth, I believe that the findings of PAO will be very significant in this proceedings,” said Ejercito, the chairman of the Senate committee on health and demography.

Ejercito added he also wanted to directly ask the head of PAO to explain why it continued to refuse to work with the panel of experts from the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) that was tasked to examine children who died after receiving the anti-dengue vaccine.

“I hope that we could convince PAO to work with the UP-PGH experts. We are not all experts here but there are certain disciplines that require expertise,” he added.

Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the blue ribbon committee, agreed with Ejericto that concerned government agencies must work together.

“I certainly welcome all these attempts to try and get to the bottom of all these. There’s a lot of anger and if there is anger out there we have to address that is why we want them (PAO) here,” Gordon said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ejercito said the decision of Sanofi Pasteur, manufacturer of Dengvaxia, to turn down the refund request of the government demonstrated the company’s insensitivity and lack of accountability.

Sanofi Pasteur told the House committee hearing on Monday that agreeing to a full refund would mean that its product was ineffective.

In defending its decision, Sanofi cited the UP-PGH study, which showed the supposed absence of a link between the vaccine and the dengue deaths in the country.

“It is disappointing that Sanofi would rather seek legal cover than ensure that their consumers are protected,” Ejercito said.

He noted that Sanofi could not change the fact that the company and the previous administration were responsible for introducing Dengvaxia to thousands of school children despite insufficient clinical trials.

“Worse, in its own 2017 study, Sanofi admitted that the vaccine posed a risk to persons who had never gotten the dengue virus prior to vaccination,” Ejercito said.

He added that Sanofi should not misinterpret the UP-PGH initial report, which did not absolve the pharmaceutical firm but called for more objective studies on the matter.

At the very least, Ejercito said, the firm should first study the government’s demands for a refund and indemnity instead of rejecting them outright.

The health committee chair said he supported Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd in demanding for a full refund from Sanofi because the purported protection claimed by the company was mere fiction, especially in so far as the 14 deaths were concerned.