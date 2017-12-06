Senate to subpoena Bautista

THE Senate will subpoena to former Commission on Elections chairman Andres Bautista after he failed to appear during a hearing on Wednesday over allegations of ill-gotten wealth.

“We will be requesting the Senate President to issue subpoena to chair Bautista given the fact that he did not even give us a reason for his absence in this morning’s hearing,” Sen. Francis Escudero, chairman of the Committee on Banks, said in a chance interview after the public hearing.

Escudero said the panel would request Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd to issue the subpoena to Bautista.

Escudero said that Bautista and his brother, Martin, “have said on national TV with much braggadocio that they will appear and defend themselves,” Escudero said during the inquiry. “I hope he will heed his own words that he made a couple of weeks ago.”

He said that the panel had sent invitations to Bautista’s three addresses but the former poll body chief gave no explanation as to why he would not be able to attend the hearing. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO