Senate to honor Angara one last time

THE Senate will hold necrological services for former Senate President Edgardo Angara on Wednesday, May 16, Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said on Monday.

Members of the Senate will wait for the arrival of the remains of the late senator at the Senate office building in Pasay City at 9:45 a.m.

According the office of Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, former presidents Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Joseph Estrada are among those who will deliver eulogies.

Angara, 83, died of a heart attack on Sunday.

He served as Senate president from 1992 to 1995 but has been a senator from 1987 to 2013.

Angara authored landmark legislations ranging from agricultural modernization, the establishment of a health care delivery system, educational reforms, cultural institution building and the proper administration of justice.

He authored the Free High School Act, the Senior Citizens Act which is known as The Angara Law, the National Health Insurance Act or PhilHealth and the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (Gastpe).

As chairman of the Congressional Commission on Education during the 8th Congress, he sponsored laws that led to the creation of the Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skill Development Authority.

He also authored the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers, the new National Museum Act and the National Commission on Culture and the Arts.

Angara’s wake at Chapels 6 to 9 at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City is open to the public.