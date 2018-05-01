Senate to prioritize passage of new labor code when Congress resumes session — Pimentel

THE SENATE will prioritize the passage of a new labor code that will permanently scrap contractualization, Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd said on Tuesday.

Pimentel issued the statement when asked to comment on President Rodrigo Duterte’s appeal to Congress to come up with a new labor code that would protect workers’ rights.

“Yes, (it will be a) priority. (It will) focus on ending illegal contractualization,” Pimentel said in a text message to mediamen.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, said that the Senate would push through with enacting a law that would “end labor abuses and promote workers’ right to security of tenure.”

He welcomed the President’s issuance of an executive order prohibiting illegal contracting and sub-contracting.

“The EO, whatever is in there, is a guide for everyone on where the Executive stands on the issue of ‘endo’ (end of contract) although it did not depart from the existing policy on contracting,” he said.

“But it should be noted that the President reiterated his call to end ‘endo’ and illegal contractualization,” Villanueva said.

“Let me emphasize that addressing the abuses and ensuring compliance by businesses with labor standards and OSH (occupational safety and health) standards through clear and fair legislation is not anti-business,” he said.

Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th expressed willingness to help the Duterte administration to stop “endo” through legislation.

“Being in the opposition doesn’t prohibit me from working for the sake of the workers’ welfare,” he said.

“If it is good for the welfare of our fellowmen we are willing to work and support (the administration’s legislative agenda),” Aquino said.

The opposition senator said that he sponsored the passage of the free college and free Internet laws — two major reforms of the Duterte administration. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO