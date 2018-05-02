Senate to rush law to end contractualization

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Tuesday said his chamber would prioritize the passage of a new labor code to end contractualization.

Pimentel made the vow after President Rodrigo Duterte’s appeal to Congress to come up with a law strengthening security of tenure.

“Yes, [it will be a]priority. [It will] focus on ending illegal contractualization,” Pimentel said in a text message to reporters.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, said the Senate would work on a law that would “end labor abuses and promote workers’ right to security of tenure.”

He welcomed the President’s signing of an executive order on Tuesday prohibiting illegal contracting and sub-contracting.

“The EO, whatever is in there, is a guide for everyone on where the Executive stands on the issue of ‘endo’ (end of contract) although it did not depart from the existing policy on contracting,” he said.

“But it should be noted that the President reiterated his call to end ‘endo’ and illegal contractualization,” Villanueva said.

“Let me emphasize that addressing the abuses and ensuring compliance by businesses with labor standards and OSH (occupational safety and health) standards through clear and fair legislation is not anti-business,” he said.

Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th expressed willingness to help the Duterte administration to stop ‘endo’ through legislation.

“Being in the opposition doesn’t prohibit me from working for the sake of the workers’ welfare,” he said.

“If it is good for the welfare of our fellowmen we are willing to work and support [the administration’s legislative agenda],” Aquino said.

EO ‘useless’ – Makabayan bloc

Militant lawmakers belonging to the Makabayan bloc said on Tuesday the executive order (EO) signed by President Duterte banning the termination of contractual workers every five to six months was useless,

Party-list representatives Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna, Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis and Sarah Elago of Kabataan pointed out that the EO did not explicitly state that all forms of contractualization would be banned.

Article 106 of the Labor Code already states that: “The Secretary of Labor and Employment may, by appropriate regulations, restrict or prohibit the contracting-out of labor to protect the rights of workers established under this Code.”

The article also reads: “In so prohibiting or restricting, he (Secretary of Labor) may make appropriate distinctions

between labor-only contracting and job contracting as well as differentiations within these types of contracting and determine who among the parties involved shall be considered the employer for purposes of this Code, to prevent any violation or circumvention of any provision of this Code.”

“That EO is useless. What we need is a policy which bans all forms of job contracting. This EO is just aimed at pacifying the rage of our workers who have been abandoned by the President because of his failure to fulfill his promise of ending contractualization,” Zarate said in a statement.

Casilao said: “There’s nothing new under this EO. Our Labor Code prohibits labor-only contracting but employers continue to circumvent and abuse it. What the workers need is total prohibition of contractualization. Workers should be tapped under direct hiring,” Casilao added.

Casilao argued that contractualization should be limited to seasonal and project-based work, with an explicit provision prohibiting repeated hiring of project-based workers under the same principal employer.

“The EO would have made a difference had it provided that direct hiring would be the government’s basic employment principle,” he pointed out.

Prior to the signing of the EO, the Palace said the President won’t sign an order to end contractualization and would instead leave the matter to Congress, which has the sole authority to amend the Labor Code.

In January, the House of Representatives passed the Security of Tenure Bill or House Bill 6908 seeking to ban contractualization.

House Bill 6908 also seeks to ban the hiring of employees on fixed-term contracts or definite periods, except in the case of overseas Filipino workers, workers on probation, relievers who are temporary replacements of absent regular employees whose engagement will not exceed six months, project-based employees and seasonal workers.

The Senate has yet to take action on House Bill 6908. Senate inaction will render the House’s passage of the measure useless as both the House and the Senate need to approve the measure for the President to sign it into law.

The President, despite his promise to end contractualization, has yet to certify the Security of Tenure Bill as urgent.

Certifying a measure as urgent means the Senate can approve the bill on second and third reading within one day.

with LLANESCA T. PANTI