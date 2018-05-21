Senate to unmask housing racketeers

THE Senate urban planning, housing and resettlement committee will try to unmask today individuals and groups behind alleged irregularities in the implementation of government housing programs for victims of natural and man-made calamities.

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito, chairman of the Senate panel, has expressed suspicion that a mafia-like group could be responsible for reported delays and sub-standard housing projects intended for families affected by different calamities that hit the country.

“The presence of a mafia-like gang is not remote because wrongdoings in projects like housing will not happen without the collusion and manipulation of erring officials and cheating contractors,” Ejercito said.

He called for a Senate inquiry into the issue after a series of visits in various areas designated as relocation sites for the victims of typhoons Yolanda, Pablo and Sendong and the Zamboanga siege in 2013.

The senator said that he learned during his rounds that some of the housing projects for victims were built in remote areas while some were situated in danger zones.

“They are victims of calamities. They were forced to leave their homes because of danger and yet they were relocated in areas that were either in danger zones or those that do not have livelihood opportunities,” Ejercito said in a radio interview aired over dzBB.

He cited as example the victims of Yolanda, Sendong and Pablo who until now have been waiting for the completion of government-funded housing projects.

Ejercito said he suspects that some landowners, in connivance with some government officials, were able to sell their land even if it is not an ideal residential area.

The committee has invited National Housing Authority General Manager Marcelino Escalda Jr., NHA-Visayas Area Manager Grace Guevarra, NHA-Eastern Visayas Regional Manager Rizalde Mediavillo, NHA-Zamboanga City District Manager Al-Khwarizmi Indanan and NHA-Mindanao Area Manager Ma. Alma Valenciano.

Also expected to attend the inquiry are Christopher Morales of Performance Builders and Dev’t Corp. for Knightsridge Residences and Crisanto Garcia of C. S. Garcia Construction for New Hope Village, both housing projects in Tacloban City for Yolanda victims; Leonardo Nocum of One Dynamic Three Realty Dev’t Corp. for the Cateel Davao Oriental project for Pablo victims; and Joerge Lagumbay of Jorvivs Construction for Lumbia Heights, Cagayan de Oro City project for Sendong victims.

Henry Lim, the representative of HGL Development Corp. for Valle Vista Phase 4 in Zamboanga City, a project for the Zamboanga siege victims, was also invited.

Ejercito last month inspected Yolanda housing units that were not only constructed using sub-standard materials but were also built in flood-prone and landslide-prone relocation sites in Tacloban City.