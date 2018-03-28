Senate to unmask people behid right-of-way scam

THE Senate is about to unmask the people behind the P8-billion road right-of-way scam that may include personnel from the local assessor’s office and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said.

“We will get to the bottom of this. The entire picture is getting clearer, especially after the second committee hearing held in General Santos City,” he added.

The Senate’s public works and blue ribbon committees had conducted an investigation into the alleged false road right-of-way (ROW) claims, most of them in General Santos City.

The inquiry was based on Senate Resolution 561 filed by Sen. Manny Pacquiao in December, which directed the public works committee to conduct an investigation on the Department of Public Works and Highways’ allegedly flawed system on ROW acquisitions that may have resulted in misuse of public funds.

Pimentel said the syndicates’ modus was to manufacture land titles that were already covered by the highway and then claim for just compensation of road right-of-way. Using only a special power of attorney and deed of assignment, the syndicates were able to make the claim.

“It is easy money. It is like printing money only in this case the syndicates were printing land titles,” the Senate president said.

He noted that syndicates behind the scam would not have succeeded in making false claims without the help of people inside the city assessors office, local and regional offices of the Department of Public Works and Highway, Land Registration Authority and the Commission on Audit.

Pimentel said of the P8 billion budget allotted for road right-of-way claims, about P5 billion were from General Santos City. So far, P2.8 billion has been paid by the government.

The Senate chief said there was no indication linking former public works secretary Rogelio Singson to the scam.

The Senate inquiry into the scam will resume on May 8. Pimentel said senators expect more names to come out during the hearing.