Senate to work on 24 priority bills

THE Senate vowed to give priority to at least 24 bills, including the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), during the remaining eight days of the second regular session of congress.

Congress will resume its session today.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said leading the list of priority measures is Senate Bill 1717 that seeks to establish the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). Interpellations are being held on second reading.

The House of Representatives’ version of the measure has been endorsed by a joint House committee.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, who heads the Sub-Committee on the BBL, earlier said he would try to have the bill passed before the anniversary of the siege in Marawi City on May 23 and have it signed by President Rodrigo Duterte before the end of the 17th congress in 2019.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd had asked the President to certify the BBL bill as urgent.

The upper chamber will also prioritize the Prevention of Terrorism Act of 2017 (SB 1715), which seeks to amend the Human Security Act and impose tougher penalties for individuals who commit acts of terror.

The Senate will also work on the Charter change bill and the shift to a federal form of government, which is being discussed by members of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments, Revision of Codes and Laws.

The committee headed by Sen. Francis Pangilinan has completed the series of consultative hearings on charter change conducted in different parts of the country. The senator said most of the resource persons who participated were against the move.

The Senate will also tackle bills on economic reforms and consumer rights such as the proposed amendments to the Corporation Code of the Philippines (SBN 1280), amendments to the Agricultural Tariffication Act, amendments to the Government Procurement Act, Budget Reform Act, the proposed Innovative Startup Act (SBN 1532) and the Philippine Fare Discount Act (SBN 1597).

To help streamline the bureaucracy further and improve government processes, the chamber will also work on the proposed Open Access in Data Transmission Act (SBN 1763), Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute Act of 2017 (SBN 1574), the National Museum Act (SBN 1529), the Retirement Law of the Office of the Ombudsman (SBN 1762), amendments to the Fair Elections Act, and the bills creating the Department of Disaster Response and Preparedness, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Included in the list are bills on pro-justice reforms such as the Anti-Discriminate Act of 2017 (SBN 1619), proposed Criminal Investigation Act, the proposed Community Service in lieu of Imprisonment Act, pro-health and social service reforms such as the proposed Philippine HIV and AIDS Policy Act (SBN 1390), Enhanced Universal Healthcare Act, the One Town: One Doctor Act of 2016 (SBN 930), and the amendments to the Social Security Act.