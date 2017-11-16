Senate vote recount reveals ‘anomaly’

An ongoing vote recount between Francis Tolentino and detained Sen. Leila de Lima at the Senate Electoral Tribunal in Quezon City seemed to have taken another twist recently after the gathering of ten ballot boxes from Pagbilao, Quezon.

According to Sara Mawis, a lawyer for Tolentino, most of the ballot boxes from Pagbilao, when opened, exposed ballots used during the 2013 elections.

These supposedly mysterious ballots were contained in boxes used during the 2016 senatorial elections.

“We are at loss on how to approach this controversy but it really showed irregularities as per revision, as shown by the 2013 ballots,” Mawis said in a statement.

Tolentino, a former chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, placed 13th during the 2016 senatorial race to the Senate, trailing behind 12th placer de Lima.

During an initial recount, ballot boxes from Calbayog, Samar, were also found to contain 2013 ballots.

De Lima, who did not file a counter-protest, could not be reached for comment, according to the Tolentino camp.