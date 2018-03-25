Senate will pass anti-dynasty bill—Pimentel

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd called on the House of Representatives “accept the reality” that the country would soon have an anti-political dynasty law.

He made the remark after 13 senators signed Senate Bill 1765 or the Anti-Political Dynasty Act of 2018 which defines political dynasty as the “concentration, consolidation, and/or perpetuation of public office and political powers by persons related to one another within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity.”

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, conducted public hearings to tackle several bills banning political dynasty.

“We can pass that in the Senate. We will also incorporate a self-executing anti-political dynasty provision in the new Constitution. Hence, the House has no choice but to accept the reality that there will soon be an anti political dynasty law,” Pimentel said.

The proposed anti-political dynasty law will cover spouses (legal and common-law), siblings (full or half-blood), parents, and children (legitimate, illegitimate, and adopted) and the spouses of these second-degree relatives.

The bill was signed by Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon as well as Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th, Nancy Binay, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Panfilo Lacson, Loren Legarda, Grace Poe, and Sen. Leila de Lima.

Senate Majority Floorleader Vicente Sotto 3rd signed the committee report but gave a dissenting opinion.

“Signing a committee report does not mean one is in favor,” he said, adding that an anti political dynasty bill “is unfair to legitimate family members (of a politician).”

“A wife or anyone in the second degree of consanguinity may not run for public office but mistresses and their relatives may?” Sotto said in a text message.

Recto said he agreed with President Rodrigo Duterte that it would be “difficult” to pass an anti dynasty bill. “I signed it with amendments.”

“I am thinking of a version that may be acceptable to the House and Palace so we can move it forward. Must recall that we passed an anti-dynasty provision for the Sangguniang Kabataan (youth council) elections that was acceptable to all,” Recto said.

Drilon said judging from the responses of resource persons during the public hearings on Charter change, Filipinos wanted Congress to pass the anti-political dynasty law before proceeding with amending the Constitution that will pave the way for a shift to federalism.

“There is a growing appeal for Congress to pass the enabling law that will ban or regulate political dynasty in the country, as stated under the 1987 Constitution before amending the Constitution to shift to a federal form of government,” he said.

Aquino said it is time to pass an anti political dynasty bill. “Almost all experts say that federalism will not succeed if this measure is not passed.”

“That’s why proponents of federalism must also promote the proposed measure prohibiting political dynasty,” he said.