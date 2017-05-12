Senator: Ask providers to improve ‘Net’ speed

The government should encourage more Internet providers to improve the country’s Internet speed, while waiting for the implementation of the National Broadband Plan (NBP) in the country.

The suggestion was made on Friday by Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th who explained that the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act has a provision where its purposes should be fulfilled within two years after its passage into law, wherein the failure or success of this law should not be contingent on the NBP.

Aquino assured that funding will not be a problem once the measure is enacted into law.

“We need to work on parallel efforts to achieve faster, cheaper and more reliable Internet services in our country. Let’s work on the implementation of the National Broadband Plan, but let’s also encourage more players and Internet providers,” he said in a statement.

The NBP is expected to be finished in 2018 and will be fully operational in 2020, according to Undersecretary Denis Villorente of Department of Information and Communication Technology during a committee hearing on science and technology.

Aquino hopes that the NBP, once finished, can be a cheaper option in the implementation of the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act.

The DICT also assured that it can effectively implement the act, even without an NBP in place.

Aquino pushed for the passage of Senate Bill 1277 or the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act as principal sponsor and co-author.

It was approved by the Senate on third and final reading via an 18-0 vote.

The DICT also committed to work with both Houses of Congress during the bicameral conference committee to craft the final version of the measure.

