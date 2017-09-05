Senator Binay congratulates Manila Times

I WISH to extend my warmest congratulations to the Manila Times for being named as the Outstanding Newspaper by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) during their 19th founding anniversary last week.

For more than a century, the Manila Times continues to be an exemplar of journalistic excellence. As the country’s oldest English newspaper, the Manila Times was among the first dailies to showcase responsible reporting—fearless and dedicated in advancing the truth.

This award is another testament of the Manila Times’ excellent production of quality and relevant news, especially in exposing crime and corruption—the key advocacies that the VACC stands for.

And for being one of the best dailies in the country, may the Manila Times continue on with its journalistic legacy for more years to come. Again, my congratulations. Mabuhay po kayo!

Sen. Nancy S. Binay

Senate of the Philippines