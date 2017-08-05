THE free college tuition law will not lead to a “mass exodus” of students from private schools to state universities and colleges (SUCs), Sen. Winston Gatchalian said on Saturday.

Gatchalian said there had been an increase in tuition in private universities over the past three years and yet their enrolment continued to rise.

There are over 1.9 million students in private universities and colleges nationwide.

“So, the standards being observed by students in going to private universities are not based on tuition but on the quality of education,” Gatchalian said in a radio interview.

“We think that there will be no mass exodus to public schools because the students from private schools also take into consideration the quality of education in private schools,” he said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO