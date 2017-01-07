Senator Loren Legarda receives ‘Dangal ng Haraya’

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) conferred the Dangal ng Haraya Patron of Arts and Culture to Senator Loren Legarda in a ceremony at the Marble Hall of the Bureau of Treasury in Intramuros, Manila.

NCCA confers the Dangal ng Haraya Lifetime Achievement Award to individuals and institutions or organizations that have rendered significant and lasting contributions, support, patronage to preservation, development and promotion of Philippine culture and arts.

NCCA conferred the award to Senator Legarda who has been a staunch supporter of the culture and arts sector through “legislative expertise to dignify the loftiest expressions of the Filipino soul,” as read by Chairman Felipe de Leon in the official citation given Senator Legarda.

Among the laws she passed to support the sector were the the Philippine Climate Change Act and its amendatory law, the People’s Survival Fund Act (2009), Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST) Act (2015), Batanes Responsible Tourism Act (2016), the Enhanced Basic Education and, in her intent to empower and strengthen the local fiber industry, she authored the Philippine Tropical Fabrics Law (Republic Act 9242) in 2004, which promotes the country’s natural fabrics through the use of such materials for official uniforms of government officials and employees.

Senator Legarda is also a patron of indigenous industries and traditions with her strong support to the Gawad Manlilikha ng Bayan which recognizes the best traditional artisans of the country. GAMABA was institutionalized by the NCCA in 1993 and to date celebrates 13 of the best traditional artists.

Her support to the IP community through the GAMABA was just one among the many ventures of the legislator into her advocacy for the IP sector. Senator Legarda organized the first National Indigenous Peoples Cultural Summit on October 13, 2011, a forum highlighting the need to support the IPs in their efforts to have full mastery of and confidence in their cultural identity.

Aside from cultural preservation, Senator Legarda also does cultural promotion through different channels. She opened several mobile and permanent exhibitions which centers on traditional script and textiles. Legarda also spearheaded projects covering the protection and promotion of various cultural traditions including Hibla ng Lahing Filipino: The Artistry of Philippine Textiles and the Philippines’ first permanent textile gallery; Baybayin Gallery, the Philippines’ permanent ancient scripts gallery, various documentaries and handbooks on climate change and disaster risk reduction activities, and various arts and culture scholarship programs and participation in international arts festivals.

The Philippines’ comeback in the Venice Art Biennale and its participation at the Venice Architecture Biennale were also made possible through Senator Legarda and the NCCA.

Currently, Senator Legarda hosts Dayaw TV, a television documentary series on Philippine indigenous peoples and culture hosted and narrated by Senator Legarda. Dayaw is a collaborative Project of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) whiahc airs at the ANC every Thursday.

Senator Loren was also awarded the Padya Pag-ulikid sa Tumandok or the Gawad Katutubong Pagkalinga during the recently concluded Dayaw Philippine International Indigenous Peoples Festival prior to her conferment of the Dangal ng Haraya.

Dangal ng Haraya is one among the many conferments of the NCCA for outstanding advocates while cultural Dangal ng Haraya’s Tagapagtaguyod ng Sining at Kultura (Patron of Arts and Culture) award is directly nominated, reviewed and conferred by the NCCA Board of Commissioners (BOC) upon their en banc deliberation and confirmation.