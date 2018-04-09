Senator seeks inquiry into state of Banaue rice terraces

APART from the world-famous Boracay beach and other tourist destinations in Palawan and Bohol, the Banaue Terraces in Ifugao province is also experiencing serious degradation of its environment and in need of immediate government attention, a senator said on Monday.

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito, vice chairman of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, said he would be filling a resolution asking the proper Senate panel to look into the current situation of the Banaue Rice Terraces, as well as ongoing efforts to protect and restore what is considered as one of the country’s national treasures.

The Banaue rice terraces is one of several rice terraces in the Cordillera region and the most popular among tourists but because of several factors like soil erosion and lack of interest in farming among younger generations, the area has become a serious problem.

Ejercito said there was need to conduct an environmental audit covering the performance of relevant local and national agencies in relation to the enforcement of environmental and zoning laws in light of the continued degradation of the terraces.

“Will discuss with my legislative staff. We will also ask Sen. Nancy to conduct the hearing on environmental audit,” said Ejercito in a text message.

Ejercito proposed the Senate inquiry after visiting the Banaue rice terraces on Monday and personally saw the poor state of what has been hailed as the eighth wonder of the world.

The rice terraces in Banaue used to cover 1,600 hectares of agricultural land and have been declared as a “World Heritage Site” by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organizations in 1995. JEFFERSON ANTPORDA



