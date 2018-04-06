Senator seeks review of Train law

Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th wants a review of the implementation of the three-month old Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law amid reports of rising prices of petroleum products and soaring inflation.

Aquino said the high inflation projections that exceeded government expectations were alarming.

“The increase in the prices of basic goods is alarming especially to ordinary families which is higher than the expected inflation rate of the government,” Aquino said, referring to several projections that the inflation rate might range from 4.2 percent to 4.6 percent due to higher excise tax.

The Department of Finance on Thursday said inflation rate in March may have reached 4.1 percent.

Aquino said the latest projections were beyond the government’s forecast of between two and four percent.

“We should evaluate the tax reform law and consider suspending excise taxes given the surge in prices,” said Aquino, who is set to file a resolution to assess the real impact of the Train law on inflation and the economy.

The tax reform law that took effect in January imposed higher excise tax on fuel, sugar sweetened beverages and tobacco products.

It also exempts individual taxpayers with an annual income of P250,000 from paying income taxes.

Aquino raised the need for Congress to determine the real and actual impact of Train on the economy and on the lives of Filipinos since sharp rise in inflation could lead to a higher cost of living and could aggravate poverty.

“The continued implementation of Train could lead to greater marginalization and suffering for many Filipino families,” the senator said.

He recalled that the Department of Finance, during the deliberation of the Train bill, gave assurances that the tax reform program’s inflationary impact would not be higher than 0.7 percent, which means that inflation would not go higher than 3.6 percent in 2018.

“We have to review the implementation of excise taxes as it was passed by Congress based on wrong information,” Aquino said.