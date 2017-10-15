Senator threatens to cite fratman in contempt

SEN. Joel Villanueva has threatened to have John Paul Solano cited in contempt if he fails to fulfill his promise to submit a sworn affidavit identifying the people behind the death of hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd.

Villanueva gave Solano until Monday, October 16, to submit to the Senate his sworn statement regarding his knowledge about Castillo’s death in the hands of Aegis Juris Fraternity on September 17.

The senator said Solano’s affidavit was important in the probe of Castillo’s death since it would give the Senate the basis on who would be summoned to the public hearing.

“It will help us to solve the case of Atio and it will help us craft a law to finally stop this heinous crime,” Villanueva said on Friday in a television interview.

Solano, a medical technologist, during an executive session with some senators on September 25, supposedly identified six people behind the killing of Castillo, a freshman law student at the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Solano claimed that he was innocent and he merely gave Castillo first aid after the victim collapsed from the initiation rites. He also said that he was the one who told the fratmen to bring Castillo to the hospital.

The entire Senate on Wednesday adopted a resolution to divulge details of the closed-door session if Solano failed to “formalize” his testimony.

“Nakakainit ng ulo itong luko-loko na ito sapagkat lahat ng pagbibigay at pagrespeto sa kanyang karapatan was accorded to him (This fool makes me mad because all of his rights were accorded to him),” Villanueva said.

The senator recalled that Solano had promised to “tell all” in his affidavit what he had disclosed during the executive session, once the Department of Justice (DoJ) conducts a preliminary investigation on Castillo’s case.

The DoJ has conducted two hearings.

“So we at the Senate…would like to give him until Monday [to submit his affidavit]. By Monday and he still fails to do it, we will cite him in contempt,” Villanueva said.

He added: “We want to detain him here at the Senate to show to him that he cannot lie to us and he cannot just ignore us. It’s too much.”

Present during the executive session on September 25 with Solano were Senators Panfilo Lacson, who headed the probe as chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs; Paolo Benigno Aquino; Sherwin Gatchalian; Juan Miguel Zubiri; and Solano’s lawyer, Paterno Esmaquel.