Senator urges more aid for liberators of Marawi

SENATOR Loren Legarda on Tuesday said she will look into the possibility of providing financial assistance to all soldiers and policemen who fought and survived the war in Marawi City.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday declared the cessation of military operations exactly five months after the Islamic State-inspired terrorist Maute Group seized Marawi City (Lanao del Sur) on May 23.

“We thank all our brave men and women who fought in Marawi. we want to express our gratitude to them by ensuring that the families they left behind will be provided with the necessary government support,” according to Legarda, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance.

Addressing the soldiers and policemen who saw action in liberating Marawi from the clutches of Maute terrorists, she said, “You have sacrificed so much to ensure peace and order in our communities. We salute you.”

“In return, we want to be able to provide you with financial assistance and other forms of support, as a way of saying ‘Thank you’ to all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” the senator added.

Legarda noted that under Republic Act (RA) 6963, families of deceased or permanently incapacitated soldiers and policemen should receive special financial assistance “for the next six months after the personnel’s death or incapacity.”

The surviving spouse, or an employable child if the spouse is employed, should be given priority in employment in a government or agency or office where his/her qualifications are fitted.

Also, all surviving children of the deceased or permanently incapacitated military or police personnel are entitled to scholarship up to college in a non-exclusive school.

Legarda said this is “assured” in the proposed P3.7-trillion 2018 national budget because aside from the funding for the free tuition in state universities and colleges (SUCs), there is a special provision under the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) budget that states, “[Thirty percent of the net proceeds of the firearms license fees collected by the PNP [Philippine National Police] shall be used for scholarship privileges to surviving children of deceased or permanently incapacitated military or police personnel in accordance with RA 6963.”

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority said that under the new AFP-PNP housing program, families of soldiers and policemen who are killed in action are entitled to “free” housing units.

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito said, “In every crisis, there is an opportunity. Now that Marawi is in rubble, there’s an opportunity to rebuild it properly and correctly.”

Sen. Nancy Binay has called on the authorities to speed up the clearing of war-torn Marawi City.

“The earlier the clearing operation ends, the soonest rebuilding can start in the area,” she said.

“We honor the bravery and gallantry of the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police who were deployed in Marawi City, especially the 157 soldiers and six police personnel who sacrificed their lives defending the city from terrorists,” Legarda said.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of our fallen soldiers and [policemen]and we will ensure that they will be provided what is due them. This is the only way we can repay them for their ultimate sacrifice,” she added.