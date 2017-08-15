Senators ‘aghast’ over ‘reckless’ LTFRB sanction on Uber

SENATORS decried on Tuesday the order by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to suspend the operation of ride-sharing company Uber for 30 days, saying the decision will only worsen the problem.

“I am aghast that this agency that committed before the Senate to resolve the issues has just imposed a cure that will only make the disease much worse,” said Sen. Grace Poe, chairman of the committee on public services.

Poe said the issue involved a mere administrative violation which should have merited a corresponding administrative penalty.

“The penalty should not further prejudice the public and place the riders’ well-being at risk by limiting their options,” she added.

Poe called for an urgent meeting with the LTFRB at the Senate on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said the order was a “reckless” decision that would cause further frustration and chaos for hundreds of thousands of commuters.

He also called on the board to immediately recall the suspension order to stop the situation from getting out of hand.

Sen. Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th, for his part, said the LTFRB decision was like punishing the riding public and the drivers earning from Uber.

“By suspending the operation of Uber, they are penalizing the riders and the drivers,” Aquino said.

The LTFRB, in issuing the suspension order on July 26, said Uber violated its order to transport network companies (TNCs) to stop accepting applications for accreditation of transport network vehicle services (TNVS).

According to the LTFRB, Uber was found to have activated at least three vehicles after the July 26 order.