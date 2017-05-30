Senators back martial law

MEMBERS of the Senate majority bloc have expressed their support to Proclamation 216 declaring martial law and suspending the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao.

Apart from supporting the declaration of martial law by President Rodrigo Duterte, the 15 senators who filed Senate Resolution 388 also found no cause to revoke the same.

The resolution was filed on May 29, 2017, the same day security officials briefed senators on the situation in Mindanao.

The senators were convinced that the declaration was warranted based on the report submitted by the office of the President.

Malacañang in its report cited the series of violent acts committed by the Maute terrorist group that resulted in the killing and wounding of soldiers and the mass jailbreak in Marawi City.

Senators who signed the resolution include Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, Senate majority leader Vicente Sotto 3rd, Senate President pro tempore Ralph Recto, and Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Nancy Binay, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, Richard Gordon, Grogorio Honasan, Panfilo Lacson, Loren Legarda, Manny Pacquiao, Joel Villanueva, Cynthia Villar and Juan Miguel Zubiri.

The senate minority bloc on Monday filed a resolution asking congress to convene in a joint session and deliberate on Proclamation 216. Jefferson Antiporda