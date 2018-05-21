Senators condemn China’s invasion of disputed territories

SENATORS on Sunday condemned what they viewed as China’s continuous violation of international rules governing the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea) as they raised the need for the Senate leadership to make a firm stand against it.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said as foreign policy partner of the President, the Senate must come up with a strong stance against China’s “creeping invasion” of Philippine territory and must assert its sovereignty.

Drilon noted that the Philippines has been asserting that the Kalayaan (Spratly) Islands is part of the country’s territory but with the presence of China in the area, it could be said that China is already occupying a part of the Philippine territory.

“This is a challenge to the new leadership. We must assert the Senate rules on foreign relations and condemn this creeping invasion of our territory,” he said, referring to Sen. Vicente Sotto 3rd taking over the Senate.

The Chinese Air Force, in a statement on Friday, said bombers of various types, including the long-range, nuclear strike-capable H-6K, carried out landing and takeoff drills at an unidentified island airfield after conducting a simulated strike training on targets at sea.

The Asia Maritime Transparency Institute (AMTI) of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, in a report released on Saturday, revealed recent deployments made by Beijing in the disputed waters.

The AMTI said the location of the runway was believed to be Woody Island, China’s largest base in the Paracel Islands, which is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has not issued any statement if it would be filing a diplomatic protest in relation to the recent actions of China.

“We should assert our sovereignty, not by waging a war against China, we cannot do that, but in other fora, we should be able to continue our campaign in order that we can retrieve those islands that have been occupied by China,” Drilon said.

Another opposition senator, Risa Hontiveros, raised the need for a review of the Philippines’ ties with China and called on President Rodrigo Duterte and Foreign Affairs officials to bring Beijing’s nuclear threats before the United Nations General Assembly.

“A review of our bilateral relationship with China is in order. We can’t call a country that robs us of our islands and threatens us with nuclear war a friend,” she said.

The senator added that China’s landing of nuclear-capable H-6K bombers on the Paracels Islands has placed the entire Philippines within striking range of the nuclear-capable Chinese bombers.

Hontiveros said China has virtually threatened the Philippines with nuclear war over the West Philippine Sea in a move, she added, that should be viewed by the government as unacceptable.

“This is a serious threat to the lives of our citizens, an assault on our Constitution and a direct violation of internationally-recognized treaties to which we are a signatory,” she added.

The senator cited Article II, Section 8,of the Philippine Constitution, which calls for the country’s adoption and pursuit of “a policy of freedom from nuclear weapons in its territory.”

She reminded the Duterte administration of a legally-binding United Nations treaty that it signed in 2017 prohibiting nuclear weapons, and its obligations under the Bangkok Treaty establishing a Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone.

Even Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito of the majority bloc decried Beijing’s latest actions, saying they seriously put in question China’s sincerity as a friend of the Philippines.

He said that while he supports the President’s policy toward China, he is not in favor of what the latter has been doing in the West Philippine Sea.

“We have to protect our territory and fight for our sovereignty. We could start maybe by filing a protest,” said Ejercito, a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The reported landing of Chinese bombers happened a few weeks after reports came out about the deployment of missiles on some parts of the Spratly Islands by China.

Beijing’s recent actions were contrary to a statement issued last year by Yao Wen, foreign ministry deputy director general for policy planning of the Department of Asian Affairs, that they would remain supportive of joint efforts between China and other sovereign nations to bring peace and stability to the disputed sea.

Meanwhile, the Philippines and the United States, in a high-level meeting in Honolulu, have reaffirmed their firm resolve to bolster their alliance through the Mutual Defense Treaty, common values and interest and historic ties.

Among those at the meeting were Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, US Pacific Command chief Admiral Harry Harris Jr., Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Teodoro Locsin Jr.