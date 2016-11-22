Senators, congressmen on Kerwin’s drug list

TWO incumbent senators and several members of the House of Representatives are on Kerwin Espinosa’s list of officials who allegedly received drug money months before the 2016 national and local elections, former whistleblower Sandra Cam said on Monday.

Cam, in an interview with reporters, refused to reveal the names of the lawmakers, saying Espinosa will reveal their identities at the hearing to be held Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs.

“I can say for now malalaking tao ang involved, may senador, congressmen, governor, mayor, at meron din siyang binanggit na fiscal. Doon natin makikita kung gaano katalamak ang droga [big personalities are involved, there are senators, congressmen, governors, mayors and he also mentioned some fiscals. We will know how widespread illegal drugs is],” said Cam, also the president of the Whistleblowers Association of the Philippines (WAP).

She did not confirm if Sen. Leila De Lima was included in Espinosa’s list.

“I don’t want to say right now that she is on the list, but she has been saying that she expects Espinosa to include her,” Cam said.

She added that she has not seen Espinosa’s affidavit but the latter revealed to her crucial information when she visited him in a jail in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Deliveries

According to Cam, one senator got P5.7 million from Espinosa. The money was delivered in October (P1.7 million), November (P2 million) and December 2015 (P2 million).

“The mere fact you accepted drug money from a drug lord, that means you’re a drug protector,” she pointed out.

The former whistleblower said Espinosa has enough evidence to warrant the senators’ expulsion from the Senate.

Cam also claimed that they already got leads on the whereabouts of Ronnie Dayan, the former driver-bodyguard and lover of de Lima.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) has offered P1 million bounty for any information that would lead to the arrest of Dayan.

“Baka within this week makuha na namin si Dayan (We may get Dayan within the week),” Cam said.

De Lima summoned

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday officially summoned de Lima to answer the drug trafficking charges filed against her.

De Lima and two of her staff — Lyn Sagum and Jose Adrian Dera — were asked to appear at the DOJ and submit their counter-affidavits.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd said the subpoena was served to the senator to give her a chance to belie the accusations against her involving drug trafficking.

The DOJ has created a panel led by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Peter Ong to investigate the complaint. The members of the panel are Senior Assistant City Prosecutors Alexander Ramos, Leila Llanes, Evangeline Viudez-Canobas and Assistant State Prosecutor Editha Fernandez.

Also implicated in the drug trafficking charges filed by the VACC were De Lima’s former boyfriend and bodyguard Ronnie Dayan and former Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan 3rd.