Senators eye suspension of tax reform law

Congress may recommend the suspension of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law to protect the poor from rising prices of basic goods, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said on Tuesday.

“It is highly possible that the legislative branch will recommend the suspension of the implementation of the Train law. We need to protect the poor against rising prices of basic goods,” Gatchalian said in an interview.

The head of the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs said the suspension of Republic Act (RA) 10963 or Train law can be done selectively. This means that the government would stop the imposition of excise tax on petroleum products and other goods that drives inflation.

Senators Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th have called for the suspension of the tax reform law that was implemented in January following reports on the rising inflation rate.

Ejercito, citing media reports, said inflation rate accelerated to 4.5 percent year-on-year in April, the fastest in more than five years.

He said the March inflation that reached 4.3 percent was alarming. The higher inflation rate in April, 4.5 percent, justifies the need for economic managers of the government to suspend the implementation of Train and review the law, he added.

“The economic managers should seriously review the Train law given the upward trend of the numbers. It might be wise to consider suspension of the Train law if the trend continues to breach the inflation threshold,” Ejercito said.

Aquino said the law should be reviewed because it has driven up the prices of goods and services, burdening Filipinos, especially the poor.

He also wants the Senate to look into the inflationary impact of the Train law and its effect on the economy, particularly the P7 and P2.50 excise tax increase on gasoline and diesel, respectively.

Gatchalian’s committee will conduct today a review of the law and find out from the economic managers the strategy of the government in the next six months.

“We want to make sure that inflation remains checked and controlled,” the senator said.

At the House of Representatives, Rep. Gary Alejano filed House Resolution 1838 that seeks to determine the effects of the Train law on the poor.

He made the move following the release of a Pulse Asia survey that showed that 86 percent of Filipinos were strongly affected by price increases due to additional taxes brought about by the Train law.

“The poor is bearing the burden of these increases. This situation is contrary to what the Duterte administration promised and projected,” Alejano said.

“Congress needs to find out if there is a need for the continued implementation of the Train law, if not suspended it while we draft measures that would cushion its impact of the poor,” he added.

Alejano said the P200 monthly subsidy for families affected by the Train law will not be enough.

“Our people are being run over by a speeding train. If this is the result of the implementation of the supposed tax reform in the last four months, I can only imagine how far worse we would be next year,” he said.

