THE Senate will find ways to source the needed P25 billion to fully implement the free tuition law for state universities and colleges (SUCs), Senators Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th and Panfilo Lacson said on Friday.

Senators Juan Edgardo Angara, Francis Escudero, Joseph Victor Ejercito, Vicente Sotto 3rd, and Ralph Recto lauded President Rodrigo Duterte for signing into law the Universal Access to Tertiary Education Act.

Lacson said there was no free tuition provision under the proposed P3.767-trillion budget for 2018. “Will have to scour the ‘pig pen’ again and cut the ‘pork’ to fund it.”

Under the law, students will enjoy free education in SUCs, local universities and colleges (LUCs) and vocational schools under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) starting the second semester of school year 2017-2018.

Angara lauded the President for signing the free tuition bill “despite some advising him to veto it.” He added, “This is really for the students who dream of a better life which is now within reach with the signing of the law.”

“I thank the PRRD (the President’s initials) for signing the Free Tertiary Education Act. This will be one of the lasting legacies of his presidency and administration and will definitely go a long way for the Filipino youth,” Escudero said.

Ejercito said, “I would like to thank the President for signing this landmark legislation into law. This is an investment to further equip our most precious resource–the human resource.”

“I am thrilled that Filipinos will benefit from a free college education. It was an honor to work on this revolutionary education reform and fight for its passage,” said Aquino, principal sponsor and co-author of the law in the Senate.

Sotto, in his tweet, said, “Great day for Philippine education.” Recto said, “Great.”