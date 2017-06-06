Senator’s office, barangay council get assistance from PCSO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) upholds its commitment to the public by augmenting the needed medicines of qualified institutions for charitable purposes.

PCSO assisted the Office of Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri and a Barangay Council in Camarines Norte by giving free medicines on May 10 through the Agency’s Satellite Division, Medical Services Department at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City.

PCSO gladly accepted the request of the Office of Senator Zubiri through his Chief of Staff Neliza Macapayag and donated the medicines for the upcoming Medical Mission of Solaire Casino Marketing Department on May 29 for the benefit of “Bahay Pag-Ibig.” Gerald Dequiña, a Political Officer in the Office of Senator Zubiri received the medicines facilitated by PCSO staff Nurse Georgette Asuncion.

“Our office is always hoping to work hand in hand with PCSO in providing help (free medicines) for our poorest brothers and sisters who do not have access to basic medicines and health care,” Dequiña said.

From Senate to barangay council

PCSO likewise acted on the request of Barangay North Poblacion in the Municipality of Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte for medicines. Barangay Kagawad Avelin Abraham warmly thanked PCSO as she received the donated medicines for their constituents handed over by PCSO’s Nurse Asuncion.

“As much as we wanted to help our community, we couldn’t do so in the light of our tight finances. And with the onset of the rainy season, common ailments might again strike our residents,” Abraham said.

With PCSO’s Medicine Donation Program, the call for the timely provision of health care programs for the people of Barangay North Poblacion will be realized.

The PCSO’s pledge of continued efficient implementation of various health and welfare-related programs that will ensure the Filipino with the delivery of charitable services at all times.

JENNIFER BARILLO/PHOTOS BY EDWIN LOVINO