Senators OK anti-hazing measure

The Senate on Monday unanimously approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to completely ban hazing.

Senate Bill 1662 amended Republic Act 8049 to strengthen the law on hazing and regulate other forms of initiation rites of fraternities, sororities and other organizations.

The measure was crafted following the death in September 2017 of freshman law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd due to hazing.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, who investigated Castillo’s death sponsored the passage of the measure.

The bill defines hazing as any physical or psychological suffering, harm or injury inflicted on a recruit, member, neophyte or applicant for admission or continuing membership into the fraternity, sorority or organization.

“Hazing needs to stop now. Awareness must be raised as to the fact that there is no unity, no brotherhood, no strength, no honor and no respect in hazing. It is merely violence and abuse,” Lacson said.