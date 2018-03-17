Senators oppose closure of Boracay

STRICT compliance with existing laws, not total closure, should be the main focus of the government in its efforts to restore world-famous Boracay, according to senators.

Although they acknowledged that over-commercialization has resulted in serious degradation of the island, closing Boracay for one year is not the best solution that could be offered to residents who mostly depend on the tourism industry.

“A complete shutdown of the island will displace 30,000 direct and indirect workers who are considered low-skilled workers. Poverty and hunger will also worsen if unemployment will arise,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said.

He added that there are other ways that would effectively resolve problems being faced by Boracay, inclusing immediate closure and filing of cases against 300 violators of the building code and environmental laws.

The government, Gatchalian said, should also make a priority the filing of administrative cases against local government officials who neglected to perform their mandated duties to manage and protect the island.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), he added, should also issue a 30-day ultimatum to all business establishments on the island to improve their waste disposal systems.

“A 90-day phasing of the improvement of critical infrastructure such us drainage systems and solid waste management must also be undertaken,” Gatchalian said.

Sen. Nancy Binay said while most of the senators agree that a moratorium on building construction must be imposed by the DENR, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Tourism need to consider the negative effects of their proposal.

“The likely loss of jobs hasn’t quite resonated, which may be caused by the impact of a total closure,” Binay added.

Sen. Joel Villanueva also objected to the proposed one-year closure of Boracay, saying the problems could be addressed by simply ensuring compliance with existing laws such as the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act and the Solid Waste Management Act.

On a proposal to use force, Villanueva also said he is in favor of such provided that it would only cover those who blatantly violate laws.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu on Thursday recommended the closure of Boracay for a year to allow rehabilitation and recovery of the island.

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejericto said the proposal of the DENR should be considered to allow the island to recuperate from the abuses it received from over- development.

“That will be worth considering. We might as well save Boracay and enjoy it longer than to see its demise by not acting on the problems,” he added.