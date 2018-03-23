Senators reject ‘easy’ divorce patterned after US

SENATORS Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sherwin Gatchalian are against the passing of a law that will allow divorce patterned after the United States.

Senators Joseph Victor Ejercito, Zubiri and Gatchalian also expressed doubt if the Senate would be able to pass a measure allowing divorce amid the strong opposition of the Catholic Church.

“We don’t want the Las Vegas style or US style divorce (wherein) you would agree to get married and then after six months or after five years when we already have kids, we’ll say, ‘let’s divorce’ because I like somebody else or I simply don’t like you anymore,” Zubiri said. “That’s not acceptable.”

“I want to protect the sanctity of the family. We don’t want to see people hastily getting married without having any thought about it. That’s the Las Vegas style na divorce of divorce. We don’t want that to happen here in the Philippines,” Zubiri said in an interview.

Gatchalian said he is also against an “easy” divorce.

“I’m against drive-thru divorce wherein it would be easy to get a divorce. You just have to file a document and then you’re divorced already. I do not agree of that. The people think that when you talk of divorce it is the fast way of ending a marriage just like in America wherein if you don’t like me anymore, we can separate almost immediately,” he said.

“I don’t approve of that if that would lead to the immediate separation of a married couple. The sanctity of marriage will be lost,” Gatchalian added.

Ejercito, in a media forum, raised the need to study the divorce bill that the House passed. “I believe it would have a tough time to pass here at the Senate.”

“We are still a Catholic country and our Constitution is centered on the family. In my view, there was the intention not to have a divorce or legal separation in the country to preserve the family. I’m open to it but it will take a rough sailing (at the Senate),” he said.