Senators seek end to DDS probe

SOME senators no longer want to listen to the testimonies of four supposed members of the Davao Death Squad (DDS) who reportedly decided to come out and testify just like former police officer Arturo Lascañas.

Senate majority leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said that allowing the four to testify will only prolong the “teleserye” of the so-called “sins” of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sotto agreed with Sen. Panfilo Lacson’s observation that people handling Lascañas are trying to destabilize the Duterte administration.

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito said that he would not allow the Senate to be used in destabilization plot.

He said it is obvious that there are some forces trying to destroy the president slowly and eventually lessen his popularity.

“Our country will not move forward if let destabilizers have their way,” Ejercito added.

Sen. Win Gatchalian said the group of Lascañas had been given enough chance to be heard.

“We already gave the DDS issue and their self-confessed members enough chance to be heard. I think there are other venues they can exhaust,” he added.

He said the chamber would have to extensively check on the new witnesses that Sen.

Antonio Trillanes 4th plans to pesent.

Trillanes meanwhile hit those who have been linking Lascanas’ testimony to alleged destabilization efforts against Duterte.

“At least 8,000 Filipino were ordered killed by the Duterte but you remained quiet. Now that there are witnesses coming to tell the truth you will claim destabilization,” Trillanes said.

But Lacson said his analysis was based on facts.

“I have been part of destabilization during the past administration. Not under President [Benigno]Aquino ,before that. And I know a destabilization activity when I see one,” he maintained.

He said Lascañas retraction, the attempt to prolong the Senate inquiry and the series of media interviews regarding the so-called DDS have only one objective — to bring down the Duterte administration.

“I think it’s incumbent upon us, being public officials ourselves, and even a common Filipino, ordinary Filipino, to come up with steps to prevent unconstitutional means to bring down the administration,” Lacson said in an interview.